South Africa: The Finance Ghost - Not All Reits Are Created Equal

26 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By The Finance Ghost

While specialist real estate investment trust Stor-Age is busy getting on with its core business, Fortress is in a fight for survival.

Stor-Age is a specialist real estate investment trust (REIT) focusing on, well, storage. This is one of the most dependable funds on the JSE, having achieved a total accounting return for the year ended March 2022 of 16.5%.

The group is geographically diversified, with R4.9-billion in local assets and R5.3-billion in UK assets. The fund enjoys a significant development pipeline and strong support from investors, having raised R575-million in an oversubscribed accelerated bookbuild in January. The share price is trading at a slight premium to the net asset value per share.

In stark contrast, Fortress REIT is staring down the barrel of potentially being the first REIT on the JSE to lose that status through not meeting the rules for paying dividends.

The fund's complicated dual-share class structure is causing major headaches, as the rules aren't allowing a dividend because the fund isn't achieving the benchmark required to trigger a dividend payment.

To avoid losing REIT status in the next few months, Fortress is proposing that the classes be collapsed into a single share class. The trouble is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X