Nigeria: One Dies, 10 Injured On Abeokuta - Sagamu Expressway Accident

An official said16 people were involved which comprised 10 men and six women.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said one person died while 10 others sustained injuries in an accident at Kobape on the Abeokuta -Sagamu expressway on Sunday.

Ahmed Umar, the FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

The FRSC Officer explained that the accident involved a Toyota Previa marked KSF 145 HN and a Toyota Avensis with registration number AAA 301 HN .

Mr Umar said the accident occured at 6:35 p.m. and was caused by excessive speed and loss of control by both vehicle drivers.

"Both vehicles were moving on the same lane but on excessive speed and then the two drivers suddenly lost control and veered into the bush," he said.

The sector commander stated that 16 people were involved in the accident, which comprised 10 men and six women.

He said that 10 people sustained injuries while one man died in the accident.

Mr Umar added that the injured victims were taken to Idera Hospital Sagamu and Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, saying that the deceased was deposited at Idera Hospital mortuary.

The sector commander cautioned motorists on reckless driving, especially during the rainy season.

He also advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations and consider other road users.

