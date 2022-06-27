Tanzania: Kiswahili Status Delights Samia

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said Tanzania is well prepared to commemorate the World Kiswahili Language Day to be marked on July 7th.

The day will be marked for the first time after it was declared by the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) during its 41st Member States' session held in Paris, France on November 23, 2021.

Speaking on the upcoming commemoration, President Samia said the World Swahili day is a platform to uplift the status of East Africa and Tanzania in general, where Kiswahili language is highly spoken.

"This is a very important day for our country, Tanzania is well prepared to mark this special occasion that is now officially recognised by the United Nations (UN)," she said.

The international day will be celebrated by all stakeholders in recognition of the global relevance of Kiswahili as a language of global communication built in the daily life of Africans in a constant enrichment of its multiculturalism.

President Samia noted that the day also plays a role in marketing Swahili language to other countries, a move that would expand the mileage of the language abroad.

Kiswahili is also the only African language to have been officially recognised by the African Union. It is widely spoken across East Africa, and in some parts of central and southern African countries.

On July 7th, 2000, the East African Community (EAC) was re-established to rekindle the spirit of cooperation and integration among the East African people of Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda where Kiswahili language is widely spoken.

EAC is guided by its treaty which established the Community. It was signed on 30 November 1999 and entered into force on July 7th, 2000 following its ratification by the original three Partner States - Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and DR Congo later joined the EAC and are now members.

Kiswahili is among the ten most widely spoken languages in the world, with more than 200 million speakers. It is one of the lingua franca in many countries within East, Central and Southern Africa as well as in the Middle East. It is also taught across major universities and colleges globally.

Last year, Deputy Minister for Arts, Culture and Sports, Ms Pauline Gekul said that the development that the country has attained in 60 years Independence is attributed to the growth of Kiswahili language, as a key unifying factor among its citizens.

Ms Gekul revealed that since independence, the use of Kiswahili has massively grown from being a language of unity to a commodity.

The language played a key role in unifying Tanzanians during the struggle for independence with Mwalimu Julius Nyerere declaring it as the national language as soon as the country attained its independence.

Due to being a unifying language, people could easily interact without having to be recognised by their ethnicity.

This also saw the use of Kiswahili in all levels of government, trade, art as well as schools in which, primary school children are taught in the language, before switching to English as medium of instruction from secondary to other high level of education.

Kiswahili is lingua franca in the African Great Lakes region, as well as in the East and Southern African and this is among the reasons which enabled the language to become the tenth most used language globally.