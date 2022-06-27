Tanzania: Mulamula Markets Tz Opportunities At Chogm

TANZANIA has used the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2022 (CHOGM) in marketing the available business and investment opportunities.

This is part of the government's strategy to make better use of the international forums on enhancing the country's economic diplomacy policy that aims at attracting more investment and business from various parts of the world.

During the just concluded CHOGM 2022, held in Kigali, Rwanda, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Liberata Mulamula held formal and informal meetings with different dignitaries for the sake of promoting opportunities available in Tanzania.

She met with her counterparts and different heads of state, who attended the meeting where she encouraged them to bring investments to Tanzania.

Ambassador Mulamula informed them of various initiatives that President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been taking to improve the investment environment in Tanzania and that the country has a conducive climate for various businesses.

"Tanzania has made a huge step in opening up the business and investments; you can explore opportunities in the agricultural sector, which is among the top priorities of the country by now," she said.

Some of the foreign affairs ministers who met with Ambassador Mulamula included Dr Vivian Balakrishnan (Singapore), Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (India) and Hina Rabbani Khar of Pakistan.

She also met with the wife of the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, who is also the founder of the Cherie Blair Foundation, Ms Cherie Blair.

Amb Mulamula also met with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and some heads of state, who conveyed their greetings to President Samia.

A list of Heads of State has Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Hakainde Hichilema (Zambia), Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya) and Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria.

During their talk, Ms Mulamula emphasised on the need to uphold cooperation in business, investment training, air transport and tourism