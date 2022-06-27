Ghana: Bridging Housing Deficit - Sucasa Properties Unveils Ultra-Modern Townhouses

In a bid to provide affordable housing units for Ghanaians, a leading real estate company, SuCasa Properties Limited, has introduced affordable, ultra-modern townhouses made up of two, three, and four-bedroom units.

The unveiling was marked at an elegant ceremony at the De-Icons Event Centre in East Legon on June 22, 2022.

Speaking at the ceremony held in Accra, General Manager of SuCasa Properties, Abdul Rahman Shebab, noted that the company existed for the very purpose of tackling the housing infrastructure deficit in Ghana through its many strategic intervention projects which provide affordable housing for Ghanaians is paramount.

"Our guaranteed policy of value for money is a core value that characterises us as an organisation, and not just with an outrageous profit-making motive, but equally coming on board as a relevant social actor and problem solver of the housing infrastructural deficit affecting the country and its socio-economic development agenda," he said.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SuCasa Properties Ltd., Michael O'Grantson-Agyapong, speaking on these new housing units revealed that the housing units were in three phases and most importantly spread across multiple prime locations.

According to him, homeowners of these townhouses get to experience the comfort of living in the O'Grantson communities; family friendly communities that are located in highly developed locations such as East Legon Hills, Ayi Mensah, Pokuase, Appolonia, among others.

He added that "as far as phases are concerned, SuCasa Properties is going to expand the townhouses beyond Accra. We are going to expand to Kumasi, Takoradi and even beyond the shores of Ghana."

Mr O'Grantson-Agyapong further stressed that SuCasa had made available flexible payment plans to allow the average median-earning family to own their homes in any part of the country.

Special Guest of Honour, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael OkyereBaafi, commended SuCasa Properties Limited for its commitment to augmenting the government's efforts in providing affordable housing units to Ghanaians.

"Townhouses, the latest addition to the real estate industry in Ghana cannot be overlooked and the work that these men and women are doing for the country must be applauded. That is why, on behalf of the Minister for Works and Housing, I want to congratulate you and also say to you that we are so proud of you and also proud of this great company," he said.

The Minister further charged private residence developers to "form strategic partnerships and collaborations with the Government in order to build affordable housing units, particularly considering the low to median-income earners in their schemes."

Over the last decade, SuCasa Properties has positioned itself as the real estate providing the solution to the housing infrastructure deficit through the delivery of affording housing units.