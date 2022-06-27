Gambian Takes Command of NATO's Allied Forces

From left, U.S. Army Lt. Col Brian M. Travis outgoing commander of Allied Forces South Battalion (AFSOUTH), Col. Miles T. Gengler, U.S. Army NATO Brigade Commander and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ebrima F. M’Bai, incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Forces Command Naples, Italy, June, 22, 2022 (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

Lt. Col Ebrima F. M'bai of the U.S. Army took over the command of NATO's allied forces South Battalion Command in Naples, Italy on 22nd June, The Point has been informed

Allied Forces South Battalion supports NATO and U.S. Army Europe and Africa missions by conducting individual Soldier and family readiness through training, logistics, and human resources support, in order to strengthen the resiliency of Soldiers and their families, while building and maintaining joint and multinational partnerships.

M'Bai comes to the command from United States Indo-Pacific Command where he served in the J1 section.

This is what Lt. Col. Ebrima M'Bai said during the Change-Command Ceremony:

"To the Soldiers and civilians of AFSOUTH, I can't promise you the days ahead will be easy, but as the author James Kerr intimated in his book, Legacy, organisations with sustainable success are purpose-driven, vision-led, and values-based.

Values: We know what we stand for. Vision: We have a clear idea of the world we want to bring into existence. Purpose: We have asked and answered the question why does it matter."

"I promise you we will meet our challenges together and we will emerge as a disciplined, trained, and ready team."

"Finally, I am truly humbled and honoured to serve as your battalion commander and I look forward to all the opportunities and challenges that await us."

In his Farewell address, Outgoing Commander Lt. Col. Travis said of the new Commander Lt. Col. M'Bai from INDOPACOM as he assumes command: "a significant win in his career as we know less than a third of lieutenant colonels earn the right to command Soldiers."

Lt. Col. Ebrima F. M'Bai is son of former Attorney General, a Distinguished Gambian Legal Luminary and my dear friend and former Armitage Seconday School Classmate (Class of '60), Fafa E. M'Bai

Fafa was renowned and admired for his hard-to-match Academic Prowess- from High School- to Law School-to the Bar!!