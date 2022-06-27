Gambia: Working Group On Timber Exportation Meets VP Joof

27 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The working group is headed by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Mrs. Rohey John Manjang and other security apparatus.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the minister informed that they briefed Vice President Joof about the recent developments in the sector and to seek technical and political advice from him in dealing with the timber exportation ban.

"I am sure people are anxious to know the developments about the said timber issue. Slowly but surely, we will get there. A lot has been done before, but we still need to be patient to get what we want," she remarked.

"We understand that a lot of efforts have been made to ban timber exports. We want to critically look at the strategies used in the past and work together to mitigate the challenges to achieve the desired sustainable result," she concluded.

