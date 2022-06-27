Ghana: Korea Embassy Holds Preliminary Round of K-Pop World Festival

Nine persons on Wednesday, June 22 showcased their vocal and dancing skills and passion in K-POP performances from K-POP idol songs at the preliminary stage of the 2022 K-POP World Festival in Accra.

They would be given opportunities to apply for the final round of the K-POP World Festival to be held in Changwon late this year.

Each of the contestants featured in a wide range of K-POP performances from K-POP idol songs and dance to Korean pop music and K-drama OSTs.

The preliminary showcased five vocal and four dance performing teams with contestants showing great passion and interest in K-POP.

In the vocal category, Laurel P-Adu-Adjei and Comfort Korsah emerged winners, while Eugenia Asiamah and Keziah Ofori won the dance category.

Mr LIM Junk-Taek, Korean Ambassador to Ghana, presented Samsung smartphones to the winner and the 1st runner-up in each category.

He commended them for their performances and interest in Korean culture.

Mr Jung-Taek said the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Ghana would continue to hold various events showcasing Korean culture, including K-POP to further boost interest in and enhance the understanding of Korean culture among Ghanaians.

The event commenced with playing K-POP cover videos submitted by contestants, and then competitions in each category (vocal/dance).

The contestants were joined by K-POP and K-culture fans in Ghana, which showed the growing enthusiasm for Korean culture among Ghanaians.

Currently, Korean dramas, series and movies are the most watched by Ghanaians, especially young people.

Korean actors and actresses are becoming household names in Ghana as post view, reviews and conversations about the dramas dominate social media, in-person, schools, the market and in public transport.