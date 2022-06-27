Ghana: MTN Ghana to Invest Gh¢20 Million in Social Investments This Year

Kumasi — MTN-Ghana has indicated its readiness, this year, to invest GH¢20 million in social investments as part of measures to give back to society.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for MTN-Ghana, SelormAdadevoh, revealed that the company had invested in 157 social projects of which 87 per cent of them were in the education sector while 47 per cent were in the health sector, but there was the need to do more.

He was speaking during the MTN Media and Stakeholders' Forum in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Adadevoh disclosed that MTN was on course to invest about GH¢ 1.7 billion in investment in Ghana's telecommunication infrastructure this year, while the ultimate target is $1billion in infrastructure by the end of 2025.

He said the telecommunication company was supporting the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications to expand telephony to every rural area in the country with the objective to increasing telecommunication access.

The CEO touched on frequent fiber cuts and complained bitterly about the incessant cuts occurring to their cables by private developers and road contractors.

Over 900 of their fibers have been cut within this year, and he noted that in the Ashanti Region alone, about 423 fiber cuts were recorded last year, and the situation has been affecting the networks of the customers.

While calling on the media to support them by letting people understand the need not to cut fibers, Mr Adadevoh appealed to the public to desist from fiber cuts when building.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card re-registration, he said as at close of work on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the completed merger process was about 16.8 million, representing 60 per cent of its customers.

He noted that about 10.8 million others representing 40 per cent of MTN subscribers have also completed only the first process involving self-service who must necessarily go to any of the set up bio registration centres in the country to complete their National Identification process in compliance with the government's policy directive.

Mr Adadevoh emphasised that MTN Ghana would effectively block the mobile phone contact of any of its subscribers who would be unable to complete the merger after the 31st deadline.

He, however, noted that the timeline for the completion of the SIM Card-Ghana Card merger, which was July 31, was different from the Bank of Ghana's deadline to all Banks in the country, which was the 30th of this month, to stop accepting any other nationally recognized identity card for purposes of banking transactions and, therefore, urged members of the public to take note of the time difference in the two national policy directives.