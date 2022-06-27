Ghana: Ashalaja Zongo Chief Mobilises Resources for Communal Development

Ashalaja — The Chief of Ashalaja Zongo, Alhaji Yusif Tahiru, has resolved to mobilise both financial and human resources in his jurisdiction and outside, to develop his area.

He also noted that it was his vision to support Zongo women and men with soft loans, in order to boost their businesses for them to be in a better position to cater for their children and families in general.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times in an interview at Ashalaja in the Ga South Municipality on Friday, Alhaji Tahiru noted that he had been supporting students to gain scholarships into tertiary institutions annually.

Enumerating some of his projects, he said he had also donated school uniforms to educational institutions for needy pupils and building materials to schools, among others.

"I extend support to public, private and Islamic High schools without discrimination of any sort, to promote education in the area."

Alhaji Tahiru continued that he also facilitated the acquisition of parcel of land to put up Islamic schools and nursing training colleges, market complex with lorry parks.

The chief added that, he also facilitated construction of the on-going 16-unit office and mosque projects at Ashafla Zongo Community all under sponsorship of Nii Okudzeman and his elders.

To promote peace and unity in the community, the Zongo chief said he been engaging with the stakeholders in the community on the need to live in peace and had also been seeking Allah's blessings and strength for his people.

The chief disclosed that he was also using football competitions to unearth hidden talents to further develop and improve upon individual livelihood and social status of his community at large.