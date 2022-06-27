Ghana: Ashalaja Zongo Chief Mobilises Resources for Communal Development

27 June 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Bernard Quantson

Ashalaja — The Chief of Ashalaja Zongo, Alhaji Yusif Tahiru, has resolved to mobilise both financial and human resources in his jurisdiction and outside, to develop his area.

He also noted that it was his vision to support Zongo women and men with soft loans, in order to boost their businesses for them to be in a better position to cater for their children and families in general.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times in an interview at Ashalaja in the Ga South Municipality on Friday, Alhaji Tahiru noted that he had been supporting students to gain scholarships into tertiary institutions annually.

Enumerating some of his projects, he said he had also donated school uniforms to educational institutions for needy pupils and building materials to schools, among others.

"I extend support to public, private and Islamic High schools without discrimination of any sort, to promote education in the area."

Alhaji Tahiru continued that he also facilitated the acquisition of parcel of land to put up Islamic schools and nursing training colleges, market complex with lorry parks.

The chief added that, he also facilitated construction of the on-going 16-unit office and mosque projects at Ashafla Zongo Community all under sponsorship of Nii Okudzeman and his elders.

To promote peace and unity in the community, the Zongo chief said he been engaging with the stakeholders in the community on the need to live in peace and had also been seeking Allah's blessings and strength for his people.

The chief disclosed that he was also using football competitions to unearth hidden talents to further develop and improve upon individual livelihood and social status of his community at large.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X