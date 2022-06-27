Djibouti: Somalia Congratulates Djibouti On Its Independence Day

The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has sent a message of congratulations to his Djibouti counterpart Ismail Omar Guelleh, on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of independence.

"Our brothers and sisters in Djibouti, you are a shoulder we rely on. We share a history and culture. We appreciate your role in rebuilding Somalia's statehood," the president said in an official statement.

Moreover, the Speaker of the Lower House, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur reaffirmed Somalia's solidarity with Djibouti "on this great day".

"Today Djibouti is not only celebrating the end and defeating of colonial rule, but it has also achieved huge milestones in social, financial, and infrastructure sectors in the last 45 years," the speaker's office noted in the press release.