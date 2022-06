Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian Chahnaz Jemi (+68 kg) Monday, was defeated in the semi-finals of the karate tournament at the Oran 2022 Mediterranean Games, by her Montenegrin adversary on the decision of the referee (3-2), after finishing the bout in equality (0-0).

Mbarki qualified for the semi-finals after kicking out Kosovar Forteza (6-3) then Algerian Lobna Makdassi (2-0).