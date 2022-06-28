Nigeria: Two Oxygen Plants Will Save 7m Lives in Borno - UN

The United Nations Office of Projects Services (UNOPS), People of Japan in collaboration with North East Development Commission (NEDC) have donated two medical oxygen plants to Borno State.

Handing over the equipment to the Borno State government, UNOPS Project Manager, Engr. Atinuke Fakunle, said the two oxygen plants and 23 units of solar direct drive refrigerators are worth $2.3 million.

She said the donation is aimed at strengthening the health system in conflict-affected and hard to reach areas and to increase production of oxygen in the state for the treatment of acute respiratory complications.

"At present, Borno State has no functional oxygen plant. The only one at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) has broken down.

"Health facilities rely on commercial purchase of cylinders and oxygen concentrator machines to cover selected secondary health facilities and this arrangement is inadequate and not cost effective," she stated.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Human Services, Borno State, Dr. Aminu Ghuluze, said the project came at the right time, adding that the oxygen plants and solar direct drive retrieve generator were supplied and distributed to the rural health facilities for vaccine and other critical supply management.