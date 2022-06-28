Nigeria: Ahmed Musa Empowers 5000 Nigerians With N50m

The Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa has maintained his charitable activities by distributing N20,000 to 5,000 people in Jos, Plateau State, as a way of giving back to the community.

According to several sources, Musa made the decision to financially and materially support a number of individuals in Jos.

In pictures that have gone viral, the 29-year-old Super Eagles skipper can be seen giving money to a number of individuals.

Musa, who represents Fatih Karagümrük in the Turkish Süper Lig, is renowned for his charitable works and recently opened the M&S International School in Bukuru, Jos South Local Government, Plateau State.

Musa personally handed the gift to them one by one as the crowd was heard praying for the Super Eagles captain.

Musa's offer was intended to assist the recipients in growing and expanding their enterprises.

In the past, Musa gave Kingsley Obiekwu, a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver, a donation of two million naira.