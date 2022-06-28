South Africa: Zondo, an Extinction-Level Event for the ANC? Not an Impossible Prospect

opinion

With the release of the final volumes of the Zondo Commission report, and the damning findings it makes about corruption, lawlessness and incompetence within our state, the focus is now on the ANC's response and its president, Cyril Ramaphosa. It is likely that his actions will set the tone for the party, whose reaction may determine whether it survives in the national government in 2024.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's findings detail how a group of powerful players took over our state and used it to their own ends.

Just a small list of tidbits: There was a campaign to infiltrate and influence the media run by former State Security Agency head Arthur Fraser with Iqbal Survé's African News Agency as its "training" partner; the SSA cash handed to former president Jacob Zuma every month by then State Security minister David Mahlobo; the way in which nobody in the party supported Prasa chair Popo Molefe, leaving him isolated when he tried to stop corruption. The list alone would be longer than this article.

And, crucially for our current situation, there is the evidence and the findings that Ramaphosa himself could have -- and should have -- done more to stop State...