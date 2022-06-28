South Africa: Ramaphosa Maintains Silence On Details of Phala Phala Forex Saga While Scandal Overshadows G7 Visit

27 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

President Cyril Ramaphosa has maintained his silence beyond citing 'due process' in five parliamentary replies to the opposition. But his arrival at the G7 Summit is under a cloud as German media raise the Phala Phala forex scandal.

As G7 leaders meeting at Schloss Elmau in Bavaria, Germany, Tagesschau has reported on the lack of explanations, presidential political survival and balancing act in the saga that ex-spooks boss Arthur Fraser brought to the police earlier in June. The report headline, roughly translated as "Summit guest with a dearth of explanations", details issues around the theft of $4-million stashed in couch cushions, which was officially reported to police for investigation.

"Since then South Africa asks: Why did the president keep secret the theft? Is it really about money laundering? (Ramaphosa) is anyway one of the richest South Africans. His private wealth is estimated at $450-million," says the Tagesschau report. "Why were $4-million hidden - if it really was that much? Is it tax evasion?"

And while the G7 summit is set to focus on Ukraine as Russia's war moves into its fifth month, Ramaphosa faces difficult questions at home - with mostly silence.

His parliamentary replies, which were published on Monday...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X