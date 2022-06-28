South Africa: Implats Secures Five-Year Wage Deal With AMCU - Numsa Member Murdered in Rustenburg

analysis

Impala Platinum (Implats) has secured a five-year wage deal with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu). This is the latest sign of improving labour relations in the mining sector. But the murder of a National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) member in Rustenburg against the backdrop of a strike that just ended shows labour tensions remain.

Full details about the agreement will be unveiled on Tuesday at a signing ceremony. Business Maverick understands that it is similar to a five-year wage deal that Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) inked with Amcu and other unions. That means annual wage hikes that are probably in line with or possibly a bit above consumer inflation, which is currently running at 6.5% in South Africa.

Platinum group metals (PGM) prices are well down from recent highs as the outlook for the global economy sours, but producers of such metals in South Africa have posted a spate of record earnings from their previous reporting periods. So they can hardly plead poverty.

Labour relations in South Africa's mining sector have in many ways not been so good for years. Amcu and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) have ceased - for now -...