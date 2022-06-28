South Africa: Another Former Accomplice of Alleged Gangster Nafiz Modack Convicted After Striking Plea Deal

27 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

A man allegedly hired by underworld figure Nafiz Modack to commit fraud has ratted on his former boss and landed himself a fine and suspended sentence.

On Friday 24 June, Reza van Oudtshoorn was convicted on fraud charges after entering into a sentence and plea agreement with the State.

The fraud was committed in June 2020 and relates to Van Oudtshoorn compiling an annual financial statement ending 29 February 2020 in respect of Empire Investment Cars. He initially said that Natasha Kinnear, a chartered accountant, had signed a statement which was used for asset finance from Nedbank.

However, he admitted in his plea and sentence agreement that he had lied and that Kinnear had never signed the document.

Van Oudtshoorn admitted that on 3 June 2020 -- with the intent to defraud and prejudice Natasha Kinnear -- he prepared and submitted, on the request of Nafiz Modack, an annual statement for the year ending 29 February 2020 for Empire Investment Cars based on information supplied by Modack.

"... Nafiz Modack supplied me with all the information... I compiled the financial statement and supplied it to Nafiz Modack. I admit that I indicated in the annual statement of Empire Investment Cars...

