Ethiopia: #newsalert - Ruling Party Executive, Central Committees "Put Direction" for Peaceful Resolution to End War in Tigray

Addis Abeba — Gedion Timothewos, Minister of Justice of Ethiopia and Central Committee member of the ruling Prosperity Party (PP), said that the Central Committee and the Executive Committee members of the party have "put a direction" outlining the "peace alternatives" to solve "the problem in the northern part of our country."

Dr. Gedion said the direction the party will pursue will be "in a manner that respects the constitution and national interest" of the country and "facilitated by the African Union." The ruling party's statement didn't provide further details as of yet.

On June 14 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told lawmakers that his government "wants peace with everyone" and revealed for the first time that "a study committee" has been formed under the leadership of Demeke Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In a related development, in the same presser given to state media today, Adem Farah, deputy president of the party said that security forces have "carried out a recent law enforcement operation to eliminate a number of terrorists who have committed crimes against innocent Ethiopians" based on the direction put forth by both the Central and Executive Committees of the party "the action is still being intensified," Adem said.

The Central and Executive members of the party held their meetings on 22 and 25 June respectively. On 22 June the Executive Committee said it has set directions to intensify the "law enforcement measures" that are being conducted against armed groups in the country that are accused of carrying out attacks against civilians.