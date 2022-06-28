Sudan: Health Ministry - 'Covid-19 Cases Fall in Sudan'

22 June 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Sudan's Federal Ministry of Health has announced the registration of 46 cases of Covid-19 infection last week, after 51 cases were reported the week before. The ministry also registered some cases of influenza and smallpox.

The Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Information and spokesman for the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies, Nasreldin Ahmed Mohamed, said in a press statement yesterday after the committee meeting, that a report by the Ministry of Health said that the cases of influenza and smallpox in the country amounted to 23 suspected cases, 18 of which turned out to be negative.

According to official Ministry of Health figures, so far 38,824 Covid-19 cases have been recorded since the pandemic reached the country in March 2020. Of the reported cases, 32,395 recovered, while 2,967 died.

