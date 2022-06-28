Gambia: Elite Utd Record Sixth Win, Brikama Utd Held Again in Gff 1st Division

Elite United have recorded their sixth victory of the league while Brikama United were held to a goalless draw during The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League week-25 fixtures played over the weekend.

Elite United defeated Samger FC 1-0 during the earlier game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Friday.

Coach Yaya Manneh's Elite United side scored the game's only goal in the 45+1 minute of the game.

Academy boys, Samger suffered their twelfth defeat of the league.

The victory moved Elite United out of the rock bottom position to 14th position with 25 points, leveled with Team Rhino, while the defeat dropped Samger FC to 15th position with 25 points after 24 games for each.

Brikama United were forced to another goalless draw by Waa Banjul during a game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Saturday.

The Sateba boys, who had a good run for the title challenge have now been forced to their eleventh draw of the league while Banjul-based team, Waa Banjul now recorded thirteen draws of the season.

The result maintained Brikama United on 3rd position with 38 points, five points above Waa Banjul who occupy 4th position with 34 points.

Marimoo FC played a goalless draw against Banjul United during the earlier week-25 fixture game played at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum on Friday.

Manjai-based team, Marimoo FC now recorded their 11th draw of the league while the Banjul-based team registered their tenth draw of the league.

The result put Marimoo FC on 6th position with 32 points while Banjul United sit 10th position with 31 points.

Gamtel FC were held to a 1-1 draw by The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) during the late encounter played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Friday.

The Soldiers took the lead in the 14th minute before Gabou Sylva equalized for Gamtel FC in the 28th minute.

Telecom Giants, Gamtel now collected their seventh draw of the season while the rejuvenated Soldier's side, GAF recorded their tenth draw of the season.

The draw leveled both teams on 31 points each with Gamtel FC sitting 7th position while GAF occupy 8th position.

Team Rhino also played a 1-1 draw against Falcons during a game played at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum on Saturday.

Nema Kunkun-based team, Rhino first scored in the 18th minute before Falcons restored purity in the 27th minute.

Team Rhnio now registered their 13 draws of the league while Abuko-based team, Falcons collected their eighth draw of the season.

The result put Falcons FC on 12th position with 26 points while Team Rhino occupy 13th position with 25 points, leveled with Elite United.

Wallidan FC beat Fortune FC 1-0 during an earlier game played at the Stadium on Sunday.

Blue Boys, Wallidan FC scored the only goal of the match in the 36th minute to earn the vital points against the Petroleum boys.

Wallidan FC now recorded their eighth win of the season while defending champions, Fortune FC suffered their eleventh loss of the season.

The win moved Wallidan to 5th position with 33 points while the defeat dropped Fortune FC to 11th position with 27 points.