Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

Wide response to AU Ambassador Belaiche's comments on Sudan dialogue

June 23 - 2022 KHARTOUM The statements of the representative of the African Union in Sudan, Mohamed Belaiche, regarding the suspension of his participation in 'some activities' of the tripartite mechanism aroused wide reactions from the authorities and political forces. The reactions come in the wake of statements by the representative of the African Union, Abdallah Belaiche, asserting that the AU "cannot continue on a path that is not characterised by transparency, honesty, respect for all actors and their equal treatment", after a meeting with the Forces for Freedom and Change-National Accord and African ambassadors in Khartoum.

Belaiche's comments were reported in news outlets including the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA), who interpreted the statement as a complete withdrawal of the AU from the AU-IGAD-UNITAMS Trilateral Mechanism.

Hemeti attends tribal reconciliation and asserts RSF role on Sudan stage

June 20 - 2022 EL GENEINA Sudan's Vice President of the Sovereignty Council and Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' Dagalo, visited El Geneina in West Darfur on Saturday to attend the reconciliation agreement between the Rizeigat and Misseriya tribes and to review the overall situation in Darfur.

Masar Abdelrahman Aseel, the signatory on behalf of the Rizeigat tribe, stated that both sides had settled "their differences in good faith", and that it was "all possible due to the RSF's efforts". Following the reconciliation, 'Hemeti' declared that peace should be ensured through "deterrence and the extension of the prestige of the state". The RSF commander also added that he would like to mediate the disputes between the Rizeigat and the Masalit.

The Darfur Bar Association: Russian Wagner mercenaries in South Darfur after attacks on gold miners

June 26 - 2022 UM DAFUG The Darfur Bar Association (DBA) has confirmed the presence of Russian 'Wagner' mercenaries in South Darfur, which it claims to have documented 'since last year'. The mercenaries are specifically accused of attacks on artisanal gold miners in Um Dafug locality, close to the border with the Central African Republic (CAR).

Looming crisis in Sudan: dozens of West Darfur displaced die of hunger

June 24 - 2022 FORO BARANGA [UPDATED] Dozens of people reportedly died of hunger in the Foro Baranga camp for the displaced in West Darfur in the past three months, as national and international aid organisations have faced ongoing challenges accessing and distributing food and goods in the camp.

Arrest warrants issued against former justice minister, Sudan TV director

June 23 - 2022 KHARTOUM The Sudanese Public Prosecution has issued warrants under Article 25 of the Information Crimes Law to arrest Nasreldin Abdelbari, former Minister of Justice, and Lugman Ahmed, former director of the Sudanese state TV.

New mass action planned for June 30 as 13 more injured in Sudan protests

June 23 - 2022 KHARTOUN / BAHRI / OMDURMAN / WAD MADANI / HEIDOUB PORT At least 13 people were injured during demonstrations in neighbourhoods of Khartoum, Khartoum North (Bahri), Omdurman, and in Wad Madani on Monday. On Tuesday the cities saw new protests of activists and organisations preparing their followers for widespread national mass action across Sudan - and possible closure of Sudan's borders - in the Marches of the Millions on June 30.

Resistance in Sudan to proposed UAE-funded $4 bn Red Sea port development

June 22 - 2022 PORT SUDAN Sudan's Alternative Sea Port Workers Union announced its rejection of a reported project to establish a new port funded by Abu Dhabi Ports in partnership with the DAL Group private company. The company itself has denied reaching any agreements.

UAE to build new port in Sudan's Red Sea

June 21 - 2022 KHARTOUM / PORT SUDAN The president of the DAL Group, businessman Osama Daoud, announced that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will build a new port in the Red Sea in Sudan as part of the new investment deal between the UAE and Sudan.

Sudan: Ethnic violence in Kordofan leaves seven dead

June 17 - 2022 KADUGLI / EL NEHOUD Five people were killed and four others wounded in tribal clashes in the outskirts of Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, on Thursday. In West Kordofan, two people died in an attack on a village near El Nehoud.

Another protester killed and journalist detained during yesterday's anti-coup protests in Sudan

June 17 - 2022 OMDURMAN / KHARTOUM The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) reported that a young man was killed during anti-junta demonstrations in Omdurman. Protest marches were also held in Khartoum, in which a journalist was arrested.

Paris Club suspends Sudan debt relief due to coup

June 17 - 2022 PARIS / KHARTOUM The Paris Club has published its annual report for 2021, in which it explained that the multilateral agreement on debt relief for Sudan through the Enhanced Initiative for Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) has been suspended "after the removal of the Transitional Government of Sudan by the military forces".

WFP: number of food insecure people in Sudan may 'dramatically increase to unprecedented levels'

June 17 - 2022 KHARTOUM The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that "a record 15 million people in Sudan - one-third of the population - are currently facing acute food insecurity," as the WFP's Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Assessment (CFSVA) shows.

141 Sudanese migrants return from Libya as part of EU initiative

June 16 - 2022 KHARTOUM 141 Sudanese migrants voluntarily returned from Benghazi and Tobruk in Libya to Khartoum Airport on Tuesday, as part of the joint initiative between the European Union and the International Organisation for Migration (EU-IOM).

Junta and Sudan Revolutionary Front agree to one-stage dialogue

June 15 - 2022 KHARTOUM The Sudanese military and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) alliance of rebel movements that signed the Juba Peace Agreement in the South Sudanese capital in October 2020, have agreed on a one-stage Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue - though the SRF initiative originally provided for a dialogue of several stages.