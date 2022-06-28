Tanzania Researchers Urged to Grab Grc Fund

TANZANIAN researchers have been challenged to grab the Global Research Council (GRC) fund to expand their research activities which are fundamental to the development of the country.

In Tanzania, this initiative will be managed by the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH where GRC has set aside 20bn/- for grab by researchers from eleven countries including Tanzania.

The COSTECH Director General, Dr Amos Nungu said in Dar es Salaam on Monday day that this was an opportunity for Tanzanian researchers to build capacity and access networks around the world.

"Tanzania researchers are required to write proposals that will compete with others from 11 countries in four continents and if they win each project will be given 120m/- to work," he said.

He named the 10 other participating countries apart from Tanzania as Kenya, Chile, China, Côte d'Ivoire, Norway, South Africa, Switzerland, Sweden, The Netherlands and Turkey.

"These proposals should consider the challenges on the environment, sustainability and economies, human well-being and capabilities, food systems and nutrition patterns, energy with universal access, and urban development.

He said the research would be between two and four years where South Africa would monitor it and the project will start next year in May.

He said researchers are required to form a three-person commission from the south and north so that they could conduct research together.

Dr Nungu said the initiative will enable building capacity for those in the north as they are higher as they have the latest and most advanced equipment, so researchers are asked to enter into the competition.

"Our role is to create an enabling environment so that our participating researchers can earn that opportunity. This will also benefit the country by being able to win international proposals.

The GRC is a virtual organization comprised of science, research and engineering funding agencies from around the world.

It is dedicated to the promotion and sharing of data and best practices for high-quality collaboration among funding agencies worldwide.

Further, the GRC is committed to providing an opportunity for countries large and small to work in concert across national borders.

The GRC believes that cooperation and collaboration can enhance the quality of science, avoid unnecessary duplication, provide economies of scale, and address issues that can only be solved by working collectively and collaboratively.