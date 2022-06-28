Tanzania: Ruwasa Spends 58m/ - to Improve Water Supply in Busanda

28 June 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Yohana Shida in Geita

RURAL Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) in Geita District has spent about 58m/- in the implementation and completion of the water project in Kaseme village in Busanda constituency.

Speaking over the weekend during the launch of the scheme, Ruwasa Geita District Manager, Engineer Sande Batakanwa said the project has been implemented with the aim of serving more than 8,644 residents of the village.

Eng Batakanwa explained that the project is so far 100 per cent to completion and that includes installing a deep water well capable of generating 3,800 litres per hour, as well as four water sub-station moving services closer to the people.

On his part, Kaseme Ward Councilor, Mr Andrea Kalamula acknowledged that the ward has been facing acute shortage of clean and safe water for more than two decades.

He added: "Such a challenge has now been addressed and we are so grateful to our government led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, for allocating funds for the projects, which benefit all people in the region,"

Speaking at the launching of the project, Geita District Commissioner, Mr Wilson Shimo directed officers and citizens to protect the projects from vandalism.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X