Tanzania: Ruwasa Spends 58m/ - to Improve Water Supply in Busanda

RURAL Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) in Geita District has spent about 58m/- in the implementation and completion of the water project in Kaseme village in Busanda constituency.

Speaking over the weekend during the launch of the scheme, Ruwasa Geita District Manager, Engineer Sande Batakanwa said the project has been implemented with the aim of serving more than 8,644 residents of the village.

Eng Batakanwa explained that the project is so far 100 per cent to completion and that includes installing a deep water well capable of generating 3,800 litres per hour, as well as four water sub-station moving services closer to the people.

On his part, Kaseme Ward Councilor, Mr Andrea Kalamula acknowledged that the ward has been facing acute shortage of clean and safe water for more than two decades.

He added: "Such a challenge has now been addressed and we are so grateful to our government led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, for allocating funds for the projects, which benefit all people in the region,"

Speaking at the launching of the project, Geita District Commissioner, Mr Wilson Shimo directed officers and citizens to protect the projects from vandalism.