Mauritius: Singapore's High Commissioner to Mauritius Presents Letter of Credence to President Roopun

27 June 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Singapore's non-resident High Commissioner to the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Lim Ming Yan, presented his letter of credence to the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, at the State House in Réduit, today.

In a statement, Mr Lim Ming Yan indicated that Mauritius is a beautiful country and that being here in person is a very different experience. He spoke of the long-standing ties of friendship between Mauritius and Singapore. "Both countries have worked well together over different cooperation projects in many areas including land transport, urban development and modern management," he recalled.

The High Commissioner underlined the importance of continuing to strengthen the bilateral relationships and ensuring the development of warmer ties between the two countries.

Mr Lim Ming Yan is the Chairman of Workforce Singapore and holds several other directorships, including Chairman of Singapore Business Federation, Director of Business China, as well as Independent Director of Singapore Press Holdings Limited and Sembcorp Industries.

The High-Commissioner, who was a recipient of the Singapore Armed Forces Overseas Scholarship in 1982, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Economics (First Class Honours) from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, in 1985. In 2015, he was conferred an Honorary Doctorate by the University of Birmingham. Mr Lim Ming Yan also attended the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School, United States of America. He was also the President and Group CEO of CapitaLand Limited prior to his retirement in 2018.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X