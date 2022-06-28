Mauritius: Singapore's High Commissioner to Mauritius Presents Letter of Credence to President Roopun

press release

The Singapore's non-resident High Commissioner to the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Lim Ming Yan, presented his letter of credence to the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, at the State House in Réduit, today.

In a statement, Mr Lim Ming Yan indicated that Mauritius is a beautiful country and that being here in person is a very different experience. He spoke of the long-standing ties of friendship between Mauritius and Singapore. "Both countries have worked well together over different cooperation projects in many areas including land transport, urban development and modern management," he recalled.

The High Commissioner underlined the importance of continuing to strengthen the bilateral relationships and ensuring the development of warmer ties between the two countries.

Mr Lim Ming Yan is the Chairman of Workforce Singapore and holds several other directorships, including Chairman of Singapore Business Federation, Director of Business China, as well as Independent Director of Singapore Press Holdings Limited and Sembcorp Industries.

The High-Commissioner, who was a recipient of the Singapore Armed Forces Overseas Scholarship in 1982, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Economics (First Class Honours) from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, in 1985. In 2015, he was conferred an Honorary Doctorate by the University of Birmingham. Mr Lim Ming Yan also attended the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School, United States of America. He was also the President and Group CEO of CapitaLand Limited prior to his retirement in 2018.