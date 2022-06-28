Mauritius: Minister Hurreeram and Rodriguan Delegation Visit Construction Site of A1-M1 Bridge

press release

The Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram, accompanied by a Rodriguan delegation led by the Deputy Chief Commissioner of Rodrigues, Mr Franceau Aubret Grandcourt, effected, today, a site visit at the construction site of the A1-M1 Bridge at the Grand River North West Valley. The aim of this visit was to showcase the infrastructural projects currently being implemented in Mauritius to the Rodriguan delegation.

In a statement, Minister Hurreeram highlighted that this site visit has been scheduled following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between his Ministry and the Rodriguan Commission for Public Infrastructure, Housing, Transport and Water Resources earlier this month, with the main objective of sharing knowledge between the two institutions. He observed that his Ministry, through the Road Development Authority, the Land Drainage Authority, the National Development Unit (NDU), can also provide advice to the Rodriguan Commission for any future project that it may undertake.

Moreover, the Minister underlined that this visit is an opportunity for engineers from Rodrigues to learn from their Mauritian counterparts through infrastructural projects currently being carried out in Mauritius. He indicated that several other visits have also been planned with the Rodriguan delegation, especially in regions where land stabilisation exercises have been undertaken.

Minister Hurreeram also seized this opportunity to emphasise the importance of sharing knowledge within the Republic of Mauritius. He further remarked that it is only with the collaboration of every relevant stakeholder that a modern Republic will be built for future generations.

For his part, Deputy Chief Commissioner Grandcourt expressed satisfaction for being able to witness the implementation of major infrastructural projects such as the A1-M1 Bridge and recalled that the NDU is currently carrying out works in Rodrigues. He commended the stakeholders involved in the construction of the A1-M1 Bridge before indicating that technicians from Rodrigues can learn from their Mauritian counterparts so as to implement such projects in the future.

About the A1-M1 Bridge

For the connection between M1 motorway and A1 Road, an extra-dosed bridge with a total length of 330 metres is being constructed at the Grand River North West Valley. It is expected that the bridge will be ranked as the most aesthetic structure in Mauritius and play an important role as a national landmark.