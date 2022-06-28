Mauritius: Minister Bholah Elaborates On Activities Planned for International Day of Cooperatives 2022

press release

A series of activities will be organised to mark the 100th edition of the International Day of Cooperatives, to be observed on 02 July 2022, announced the Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, today, during a press conference in Port-Louis.

The theme chosen for this year by the United Nations and the International Cooperative Alliance is "Cooperatives Build a Better World".

Minister Bholah recalled that the cooperative movement in Mauritius dates back to some 109 years ago. The sector, he emphasised, has significantly contributed to ensuring food security, promoting resilience to environment, providing employment, facilitating access to finance and promoting values such as solidarity, equality and equity.

Presently, he said, there are 1,050 registered cooperatives including 80 from Rodrigues. The Minister seized the opportunity to commend the determination of cooperative societies operating in Rodrigues adding that they are doing a great job in promoting the sector.

Speaking about the 2022 theme, he underlined that it is most befitting in the COVID-19 context and the Russia-Ukraine War as cooperatives will be called upon to play a more important role in boosting various economic sectors.

Activities being organised to mark this year's International Day of Cooperatives comprise: a wreath laying ceremony on 30 June 2022 at Les Jardins de la Compagnie in Port Louis by the Ministry in collaboration with the Mauritius Cooperative Alliance Ltd; launch of a 'Gathering of Cooperators' at the National Co-operative College (NCC) Bois Marchand on 02 July 2022 in presence of the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; a Cooperative market fair at Quatre-Bornes on 04 July 2022; and radio talks on the cooperative movement in Mauritius and Rodrigues.

A training session on 30 June and 01 July 2022 on the preparation of selected Rodriguan dishes to be provided by six women cooperators from Rodrigues at the NCC is also on the calendar of activities.