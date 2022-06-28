Mozambique: Commonwealth Supports Fight Against Terrorism

Kigali — Mozambican Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane declared in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, on Saturday night, that the member countries of the Commonwealth are agreed on the need to make available support for Mozambique's fight against terrorism in good time, in order to maximise its efficiency.

He was speaking to reporters after the close of the Commonwealth summit of heads of state and government.

Maleiane said the Commonwealth stressed the importance of fighting terrorism globally. "We have an integrated approach on how to attack terrorism", he claimed.

Some members, he added, thought it possible to look in particular at the case of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado which has been suffering attacks from islamist terrorists since 2017 - but it was urgent to support all Commonwealth states who face the same problem.

Maleiane said the two day summit boosted the idea that peace and stability are indispensable conditions for guaranteeing sustainable development and economic growth. He cited the Russian war on Ukraine which has contributed to drastic increases in the price of fuel, grain and fertilizer around the globe.

"This entire question of logistics and foreign trade was analysed, and it was agreed that all the necessary conditions must be created for economic recovery and resilience, or for mitigating this type of global phenomenon", he said.

Asked how to deal with the price rises in Mozambique provoked by the war in Ukraine, Maleiane said the situation differs from country to country, and each country must find the solutions most appropriate to its own case.

"This is a problem that disorganizes international trade", Maleiane added. "The costs of transport become expensive, the prices of foodstuffs rise. Each country must find a mechanism to mitigate these impacts.".

"But the best solution is to have no wars", he stressed.