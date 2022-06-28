Mozambique: Covid-19 - 28 New Cases and 146 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday reported a further 28 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a Sunday press release from the Ministry of Health, six were children under the age of 15, including an infant under one year of age. The oldest case was 63 years old.

20 of the new cases were from the southern province of Gaza, seven were from Maputo city and one was from Tete. There were no cases reported from any of the other eight provinces.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,345,140 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 377 of them in the previous 24 hours. 349 of these tests yielded negative results, and the 28 that tested positive raised the total number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 227,644.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be carrying the virus) fell from 13.09 per cent on Saturday, to 7.43 per cent on Sunday.

No Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Sunday, and no new cases were admitted. The number of people receiving medical care in the Covid-19 wards remained 14 - eight in Maputo, five in Matola and one in Inhambane. Four of these patients were in intensive care, receiving supplementary oxygen.

No deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Sunday, and so the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remained 2,212.

146 people, all of them in Maputo city, were declared to have made a full recovery from Covid-19. The total number of recoveries has thus risen to 224,930, which is 98.8 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 fell from 616 on Saturday to 498 on Sunday. The geographical distribution of the cases was as follows: Maputo province, 192; Maputo city, 89; Gaza, 89; Inhambane, 56; Cabo Delgado, 22; Sofala, 19; Nampula, 13; Tete, nine; Zambezia, six; and Niassa, three. There were no active cases in Manica.

The Ministry also reported that in the previous 24 hours a further 1,874 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. 14,488,675 people have now been fully vaccinated against the disease, which is 95.3 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.