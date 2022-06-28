Zambia: Zema Boss Calls for Stronger Collaboration On Pesticides, Toxic Substances Control

The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) Director General, Douty Chibamba has noted the need to strengthen collaboration with other relevant authorities at points of entry in relation to Pesticides and Toxic Substances (PTS) control.

Dr. Chibamba notes that while ZEMA is mandated by the Environmental Management Act (EMA) No. 12 of 2011, to control the importation, exports, manufacturing, storage, distribution, sale, use, packaging, transportation, disposal and advertising of PTS, the Agency relies on other border authorities such as the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) in the discharge of duties, hence the need to maintain strong ties.

"We know our work in the control of PTS heavily relies on our long-term partnership with yourselves as ZRA and other border authorities present. It is for this reason that we are doing everything possible to link ourselves to the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) single window for ease of interaction," said Dr. Chibamba, emphasizing on the measures the Agency is taking to strengthen systems interaction.

Dr Chibamba said this during a familiarization tour of the ZEMA Chirundu office and paid a courtesy call on ZRA Assistant Commissioner, Alex Chiwama.

And Mr. Chiwama noted the importance of ZEMA's presence at the country's ports of entry in view of the Agency's expertise in PTS control.

"Your presence at the various entry points is vital," said Mr. Chiwama. "Based on your expertise on environmental issues, particularly on the chemicals that are imported into the country, we look up to yourselves for guidance and support. It is therefore important to ensure that our partnership is further strengthened as we undertake our mandates."

Available chemical data capture by ZEMA indicates that the Chirundu border records the highest numbers in terms of PTS imports into the country.

Chemicals and related materials are imported for various purposes. It is without question that chemical development and material science have revolutionised agriculture, medicine, commerce, transportation, hygiene, and nearly every other aspect of human life.

They have advanced research and innovation, contributed to economic growth, and allowed longer high-quality lives for many individuals. However, there is increasing evidence that many industrial chemicals, including those found in consumer products, may adversely impact public health and environmental health. For example, coal burning, waste incineration, pesticide applications, and chlorine bleaching of paper and pulp create byproducts, known as dioxins, that continuously enter ecosystems, bioaccumulate in food chains, and negatively impact health.

It is for this reason that section 66 of the Environmental Management Act (EMA) No 12 of 2011, mandates ZEMA with the responsibility to, among other things, control the importation, exportation, manufacturing, storage, distribution, sale, use, packaging, transportation, disposal and advertising of Pesticides and Toxic Substances (PTS).

Further, section 55, sub-section 2 of the EMA mandates ZEMA to issue hazardous waste licences for (a) generation, pre-treatment or treatment; (b) handling, transportation or storing; (c) disposing; or (d) transiting, trading or exporting while section 31, sub-section 4 relates to the importation, exportation and consumption of Ozone Depleting Substances or related equipment.

Hazardous waste is defined as waste which is poisonous, corrosive, irritant, explosive, inflammable, toxic or other substance or thing that is harmful to human beings, animals, plants or the environment while ODS are chemicals that destroy the earth's protective ozone layer.

The ozone layer is mainly found in the lower portion of the earth's atmosphere. It has the potential to absorb around 97-99 percent of the harmful ultraviolet radiations coming from the sun that can damage life on earth. If the ozone layer was absent, millions of people would develop skin diseases and may have weakened immune systems.

The main reasons for ozone depletion are man-made chlorofluorocarbons, methyl bromide and hydrochlorofluorocarbons, gases mainly used as refrigerants in vehicle and other air-conditioning systems.

In discharging its mandate on PTS and ODS, ZEMA works with critical partners such as the ZRA and other border agencies. Over the years, the Agency has collaborated very well with ZRA in undertaking activities which include; provision of training of ZRA customs officers on PTS and ODS and provision of ODS detectors to Customs Officers for use at ports of entry into Zambia among other interventions.

The author is Manager-Corporate Affairs at ZEMA; fphiri@zema.org.zm