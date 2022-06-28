Tanzania: Mining Firm Provides Desks to Sengerema Schools

SOTTA Mining Corporation Limited (SMCL), the developer of the Nyanzaga Gold Project has handed over 190 desks to support the government efforts in improving learning environment in Sengerema District, Mwanza Region.

In receiving the contribution, Sengerema District Administrative Secretary, Allan Augustine, stated, "We are pleased to be here today to receive these items from SMCL.

Through their numerous Corporate Social Responsibility Plan CSRP projects over the years, developed in close collaboration with Sengerema District, Sotta have proven to be exemplary corporate citizens".

The new desks were fully funded by SMCL as part of its community enhancement scheme and in accordance with its approved CSRP.

Together with the 190 school desks, SMCL also presented to Sengerema District 200 litres of methylated spirit for medical use by the district's hospitals, health centres and clinics.

The handover ceremony was attended by senior officials from Sengerema District together with members from SMCL's board of directors, including two Tanzania government appointed directors Prof Raphael Chibunda and Dr Joas Kabete. Other directors in attendance included Mr Leonard Mususa.

"Today marks our third CSR handover event of the year, and we are extremely grateful to Sengerema District for their participation. We are also happy that today's CSR handover ceremony coincided with a visit to Nyanzaga by SMCL's directors," said SMCL's General Manager and Director, Mr Damien Valente.

SMCL is a joint venture between the Government of Tanzania (16 per cent) and Nyanzaga Mining Company Limited (84 per cent), a subsidiary of OreCorp Tanzania Limited, to develop the 670bn/- project south of Ngoma in the Sengerema District, following the granting of a Special Mining License on December last year.

The Project is now on track to be the first large scale gold mine to be built in Tanzania in over a decade and the first ever large scale mine in the Sengerema District.

SMCL has shown a strong commitment to schools in its local community, having previously constructed three new classrooms at the Ngoma Secondary School, and having already funded the construction of washrooms at the school.