Tanzania: NBC Commits to Boost Services for Dar-Joburg Trade Ties

THE National Bank of Commerce (NBC) has pledged to continue supporting bilateral trade between Tanzania and South Africa especially through enhancing services in business and agricultural investment areas.

Speaking during a South African Business Forum meeting in Dar es Salaam at the weekend, the bank's Managing Director, Mr Theobald Sabi said for a long time now, the financial institution has been a major ally of businesses between South Africa and Tanzania.

"Our role as a financial supporter in the country is to ensure that we provide commercial solutions to our businesses so that they can conduct their business competitively at home and abroad.

We have been providing various services to them including loans, and insurance plus enabling them to make various payments locally and internationally," he added.

The Chairman of the South African Business Forum Mr Manish Thakrar said the importance of NBC bank and other financial institutions in the business is especially great at this time, when there is a huge increase in trade between Tanzania and South Africa.