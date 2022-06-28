Tanzania: NBC Commits to Boost Services for Dar-Joburg Trade Ties

27 June 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE National Bank of Commerce (NBC) has pledged to continue supporting bilateral trade between Tanzania and South Africa especially through enhancing services in business and agricultural investment areas.

Speaking during a South African Business Forum meeting in Dar es Salaam at the weekend, the bank's Managing Director, Mr Theobald Sabi said for a long time now, the financial institution has been a major ally of businesses between South Africa and Tanzania.

"Our role as a financial supporter in the country is to ensure that we provide commercial solutions to our businesses so that they can conduct their business competitively at home and abroad.

We have been providing various services to them including loans, and insurance plus enabling them to make various payments locally and internationally," he added.

The Chairman of the South African Business Forum Mr Manish Thakrar said the importance of NBC bank and other financial institutions in the business is especially great at this time, when there is a huge increase in trade between Tanzania and South Africa.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X