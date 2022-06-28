Tanzania: Transporters Commends Samia for Tax Relief

TRANSPOTERS Association of Tanzania (TAT) commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the government for listening and taking into consideration the proposals of transporters in the 2022-2023 budget.

According to a statement released by TAT President Mohammed Abdullah yesterday, experts from the ministry consulted transporters and the private sector on budget and taxation issues, which were all for the development of the economy and country.

"We appreciate the reduction in road use tax from 16 to 10 US dollars per 100 kilometres and the tax relief on trailers as well as truck heads up to 0 per cent", the official said.

He continued, "President Samia and the government were very receptive to the requests of the transporters throughout the country, and we are certain that the outstanding issues will be handled in order to bring efficiency to the transportation industry and the nation in general."

Elaborating, Mr Abdullah noted that the government has taken several measures to ensure the sector grows and contributes more to the national income where in April this year, it completed the construction of a total of 216.26 km of trunk road and 34.8 km of regional roads to bitumen standards. In addition, 307.41 km of regional roads were rehabilitated at the gravel level.

Similarly, the government has started the construction of the Outer Ring Road (112.3 km) in Dodoma City as well as the continuation of the eight-lane expansion of the Kimara-Kibaha Road (19.2 km).

Likewise, it has completed the construction of bridges: Tanzanite (Dar es Salaam), Kiyegeya (Morogoro), Ruhuhu (Ruvuma) and continues with the construction of bridges of J.P Magufuli (Kigongo - Busisi, Mwanza) where progress is at 40.2 per cent, Kitengule - Kagera (90 per cent) and Wami - Coastal Region (72.9).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Government is also rehabilitating Songea, Mtwara, Iringa, Musoma and Songwe airports.

Presenting the 2022/2023 budget estimates, Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba said the government will continue to emphasize the construction of roads to open up economic opportunities and those connecting Tanzania with neighbouring countries in the form of Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Financing (EPC+F).

"The government will complete the ongoing construction of road networks, which connect regions of Tabora - Kigoma and Nyakanazi -Kigoma and Makongorosi - Itigi - Mokiwa, Mafinga - Mtwango - Nyololo - Mgololo, Kahama - Nyang'wale - Geita among others," he said.