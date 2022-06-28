Tanzania: President Samia Royal Tour - Perfect Lesson to Acquire On Tourism Advertisement

It has been three years now since COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic and in the course, tourism was one of the hardest-hit economic sectors.

In reality, the pandemic has affected the sector by closing borders, and imposing travel restrictions that impacted tourist transportation.

In Tanzania, tourism sector contributes a high share to gross domestic product. In 2019 before the pandemic, the sector was the second-largest component of GDP, with a contribution of 10.7 percent. The share declined sharply to 5.3 percent in 2020, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus in the sector.

For example in analysis, the pandemic outbreak triggered a massive unemployment crisis, displacing over 850,000 Tanzanians working in the tourism industry. The negative impacts of COVID-19 on the tourism sector also channeled to linked sectors such as transport, accommodation, beverage and food, and the retail business.

In mitigation, President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration did an admirable job in opening up the country's economy and hastening recovery as the rest of the world recovers from the pandemic. Leading by example, on 10th October 2021, the President launched the Government's Economic Recovery Plan and Response to the COVID-19 worth 3.62 tr/-

President Samia also thought of a strategic advertising and promotion of the country's tourist destinations on a global scale in order to ensure that Tanzania remains a popular tourist destination and to revitalize the tourism and hospitality sectors.

The travel documentary 'Tanzania: Royal Tour,' which features President Samia as a versed tourist guide, is one of the great lessons on the significance of investing in public relations and advertising as a strategic way of stimulating the growth of the tourism industry.

The documentary has proved a success in promoting the tourist destinations in the country. Since it was premiered, in US and here in Tanzania, the sector has been witnessing an influx of tourists from both the local and international marketplace.

As advertising platform, 'The Royal Tour' documentary promotes the Tanzania's culture, heritage, natural resources, tourist attractions, and provide information that help visitors to become acquainted with the places even before visiting them personally.

The famous PSG player, Ander Herrera is a witness to this. In one of his interviews, he described how President Samia's Royal Tour enticed him to visit the country's tourist attractions. In recent months, new flights from Europe, Asia, and Russia have become common, bringing hundreds of tourists to the country, all thanks to the 'Royal Tour.'

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the most recent Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Monthly Economic Review, tourism revenue for the fiscal year ended April 2022 amounted to USD 1.5 billion, up from USD 737.3 million in the same period in 2021, consistent with an increase in international tourist arrivals from 552,390 to 1,015,233.

The increase in tourism earnings reflects a revitalizing tourism sector from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sector has a promising future with the government planning to spend 624.1BN/- in the next fiscal year, up 9.2 percent from 571.6bn/- in the current fiscal year.

The projects that the government intends to implement in the coming fiscal year reflect President Samia's commitment to making tourism a major contributor to our nation's economy. To achieve that goal, we must invest more in programs that promote our country and its natural resources, such as the 'Royal Tour.'

International sponsorship opportunities, influencer marketing, and ads placement in strategic areas, in my opinion, are among the most authentic and engaging methods. Spending on such programs may appear extravagant, but when properly implemented, they will be of great benefit to the nation, as President Samia's Royal Tour had in dream.

We live in attention-driven world. Every organization is striving to attract attention of the customers. Similarly, in tourism countries are struggling for tourists' attention. These programs can be used to inform and persuade tourists to visit our country, and create a Top of Mind Awareness when it comes to Tanzania's natural attractions.

Kilo Mgaya is a Public Relations Manager at CRDB Bank Plc in Dar es Salaam and can be reached through: kilo.mgaya@gmail.com. The views expressed in this article are his own and have no relationship with the bank.