Tanzania: PM Lauds Role of Religious Institutions in Development

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said that the government will continue to value, recognise and respect the contributions of religious denominations in the country's development.

The Premier made the remarks when gracing the installation of Bishop Wolfgang Pisa as Roman Catholict Bishop of Lindi Diocese held on Sunday at Ilulu grounds in the region.

"We cannot strengthen our development if we are selfish; if we strengthen cooperation and involvement of every individual in the society, we will be in a better position to fasttrack the country's development," Majaliwa said.

He said the government will continue to cooperate with all religious denominations in promoting citizens' welfare economically and socially in order to support Tanzanians and the nation in general.

Mr Majaliwa said that by recognising that, the government has been involving the private sector including religious institutions in provision of various services to the citizens.

The PM noted that, the sixth phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan recognises and values the work and roles of religious leaders in the country.

He said the clerics' responsibilities include leading people spiritually through various teachings to build their faith.

"You have been also assisting people in resolving various challenges and providing support to the needy such as orphans, widows and advising youths on various issues," he said.

On his part, Tanzania Episcopal Conference President Archbishop Gervas Nyaisonga said that the Roman Catholic Church has pledged to continue cooperating with the government in all issues intended to bring development to Tanzanians.

The TEC President who is also Archbishop of Mbeya Archdiocese said that the church has sensitised its faithful to take part in the forthcoming National Population and Housing Census, slated for August 23 this year.

He called upon the government to continue supporting the church in various activities aimed at bringing development to Tanzanians especially in education and other social services.

On his part, Bishop Pisa expressed gratitude to Lindi residents who have received him in unity regardless of their religious affiliations. He pledged to cooperate with all citizens.

He said that globalisation has brought huge impacts spiritually, culturally and in traditions thus leading to moral degradation especially for youths.

"I call upon Tanzanians to stick to their culture and norms," he said.