Uganda: Kakwenza Children's Passports Are Ready for Pick Up, Immigration Says

27 June 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Jonah Kirabo

The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control has rubbished reports that they denied passports to the children of self-exiled writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.

Addressing journalists at the joint security weekly press on Monday, Simon Peter Mundeyi, who is the spokesperson of the Internal Affairs ministry said that the allegations are false and have no basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mundeyi, Kakwenza's children, like all other Ugandans applied for passports in March this year, a time when immigration was grappling with challenges in its system, causing major delays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Immigration Spokesperson Simon Mundeyi

"What happened was that during that time, we were doing a system upgrade and cut the production of passports by 60 percent," Mundeyi said.

The immigration mouthpiece said that the process of producing passports at half capacity ended about two to three weeks back, and they are now clearing the backlog.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Kakwenza's children are now free to pick their passports as these are now ready.

"The children's passports are now ready for pick up in Kyambogo... " he said.

Mundeyi also asserted that Ugandans should know that the immigration docket does not involve itself in politics, and therefore the institution's name should not be tainted.

"We don't involve politics in our work at the passport office. I want to make that very clear," he said.

Last week, Kakwenza, through his lawyers of Kiiza and Mugisha Advocates petition the Human Rights Commission, saying that his three children (names withheld) aged 2,4 and 9 had been denied their constitutional right of owning a passport by immigration officials.

Kakwenza said that despite their lawyers and parents following up with immigration since March 2022, the officials had refused to grant the children their passports.

Kakwenza is currently self-exiled in Germany where he fled shortly after being granted bail. He said that he escaped because of fear for his life in Uganda.

His sureties were made to pay after he escaped.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X