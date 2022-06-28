Somalia: Parliament Leadership Meets With Regional MPs

The Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Government of Somalia, HE Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe), and the Second Deputy of the House of the People, HE Abdullahi Omar Abshirow had a meeting with some of the Member of Parliaments of the Hirshabelle State and Galmudug State, and MP Ali Said Fiqi who was representing the State of Southwest of Somalia.

The discussion of the meeting was about the acceleration of legislative activities and how the State and Federal parliaments can work together.

The Speaker welcomed the important role of the representatives of the state and said that full cooperation should be done to gain knowledge of the requirements of the Legislative Council because the parliament is scheduled to hold a joint meeting in the coming days.