Somalia: Police Conduct Operation in Somali Capital

28 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU - Somali security forces in the capital have conducted an operation to deal with the growing robbery acts and insecurity incidents.

The police have last night carried out major operations in Yaqshid, Karaan and Heliwaa.

These districts are the most frequent targets of night robberies.

The operation resulted in the seizure of various types of narcotics, and it is noteworthy that the police seized a large quantity of ammunition for sale.

In recent days, government forces have stepped up security operations in Mogadishu, to prevent gangs from committing robberies and killings in the capital.

