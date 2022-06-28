Somalia: Raila Promises IDs to Garissa Youths, End to Extra-Judicial Killings

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has promised to facilitate the issuance of National Identification cards to the youths of Garissa as he woos the region ahead of the August polls.

Raila at the same time pledged to end the extra-judicial killing in the North-Eastern region, an area that has documented several cases of the killings targeting especially the youthful population.

He said any person arrested by police must have his or her day in a court of law vowing his government will allow constitutional institutions to punish offenders.

"Extra judicial killing must end and will end, we must operate under the rule of law in this country. A police officer cannot turn himself into an arresting authority and the judge at the same time," Raila said.

Extra-judicial killings have been the subject of demonstrations, especially in Nairobi, Coast, North Eastern and parts of Central province.

Speaking during Azimio rallies in Garissa on Monday, the former Prime Minister also pledged to ensure all local youths get the ID cards upon attaining the mandatory age of 18 years.

Raila was accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua and Azimio Chief Minister nominee Kalonzo Musyoka during the campaign rallies that saw the team visit Masalani, Bura and Dadaab Town.

In a meeting in Dadaab, the ODM boss further promised to address the issues around citizenship in the area by bringing immigration services closer to the people.

"We will facilitate the issuance of ID cards to all youths who have attained age 18, we will also ensure passport is easily accessible to the people here in North Eastern to ensure our people are able to get crucial government services and to move freely across the country," Raila said.

The issue of lack of ID cards among the youth has remained a major concern among the locals who accuse the government of frustrating their bid to acquire the crucial document.

He also took a swipe at rivals Deputy President William Ruto for harbouring plans to close the Dadaab refugee camp, the biggest in the world.

The camp is home to nearly 400,000 refugees fleeing war-torn Somalia.

Raila said the talks to close the Dadaab camp are misplaced and premature insisting the humanitarian facility will be there until peace and security are restored in troubled Somalia.

The fifth-time presidential candidate thanked the region for always supporting his bid in the past elections.

Karua rallied the region to cast their votes in the Azimio basket saying the area's interest is best catered for in the coalition.

She said the Azimio administration will end the forceful disappearance of youths in the area and ensure the rights of all Kenyans are respected.

"We will stand up for your rights. Under the Azimio administration we shall bring to an end of forceful disappearance," Karua said citing Raila's record in fighting for the downtrodden.

The Azimio brigade also promised to review the government policy and lower entry grades for teacher trainees in the region to address the acute teachers shortage experienced in Garissa and its neighbouring counties.