Sudan: Under Growing Pressure, Will Sudan's Military Government Back Down?

Amid anti-coup rallies intensifying and economic crisis spiralling out of control, Sudan's military government, although unwilling to give up power, might consider altering its political direction.

Eight months after the military takeover which violated the power-sharing agreement that the Sudanese civilian and military factions agreed on following the 2018 Revolution, anti-coup protests are a weekly occurrence in Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman.

Protesters chant against the military regime, calling for the army to step down and re-install the civilian government. And yet, instead of listening to their demands, Sudanese security forces regularly use excessive force against demonstrators.

Since October, at least one hundred people have been killed and several hundred more unlawfully detained.

Until now, the military, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has been intransigent, ignoring the calls for the restoration of the civilian-led transitional government. Recently, however, it expressed its readiness to discuss the situation with the civilian bloc, who, on the other hand, boycotted the UN-facilitated talks.

Distrust between civilians and military

Amongst demands that protesters chant at each demonstration are 'free education, free healthcare, and peace.' But, as Talal, an activist involved in organising anti-coup protests, told me, "people want more than these demands, they want...