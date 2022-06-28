Sudan: Under Growing Pressure, Will Sudan's Military Government Back Down?

27 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Katarzyna Rybarczyk

Amid anti-coup rallies intensifying and economic crisis spiralling out of control, Sudan's military government, although unwilling to give up power, might consider altering its political direction.

Eight months after the military takeover which violated the power-sharing agreement that the Sudanese civilian and military factions agreed on following the 2018 Revolution, anti-coup protests are a weekly occurrence in Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman.

Protesters chant against the military regime, calling for the army to step down and re-install the civilian government. And yet, instead of listening to their demands, Sudanese security forces regularly use excessive force against demonstrators.

Since October, at least one hundred people have been killed and several hundred more unlawfully detained.

Until now, the military, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has been intransigent, ignoring the calls for the restoration of the civilian-led transitional government. Recently, however, it expressed its readiness to discuss the situation with the civilian bloc, who, on the other hand, boycotted the UN-facilitated talks.

Distrust between civilians and military

Amongst demands that protesters chant at each demonstration are 'free education, free healthcare, and peace.' But, as Talal, an activist involved in organising anti-coup protests, told me, "people want more than these demands, they want...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X