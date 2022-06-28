South Africa: SA Records 212 New Covid-19 Cases

South Africa has recorded 212 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 992 661.

According to data provided by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), this increase represents a 3.4% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng at 43% followed by the Western Cape at 19%.

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; Limpopo accounted for 2% and Free State accounted for 0% of the cases.

"The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 3.4 %, and is lower than yesterday at 5.7%. The seven-day average is 5.9% today, and is lower than yesterday's 6.0%," the NICD said on Wednesday.

The National Department of Health (NDoH) has reported nine deaths, and of these, four occurred in the past 24-48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,740 to date.

In terms of hospital admissions, the NDoH said that there has been an increase of nine hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 877 949 with a recovery rate of 97,1%.

A total of 25 698 459 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

South Africa has administered a total number of 36 780 463 vaccines to date.