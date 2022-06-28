Zimbabwe: Econet Victoria Falls Marathon Return Excites Naaz

Senior Sports Reporter

NATIONAL Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president Tendai Tagara says they are looking forward to an exciting race when the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon returns this Sunday in the resort town.

The marathon will be held physically for the first time in two years after having been suspended in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event will feature a marathon, a half-marathon, a Fun Run and a half-marathon relay (10kmx2).

With most of their traditional events back on the calendar, Tagara said they are excited the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon is being held soon after the Tanganda half-marathon, which some of the distance runners used as part of their preparations for the big race in Mutare last Sunday.

"All roads lead to Victoria Falls, where we are going to witness the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon this coming weekend on the 3rd of July.

"We are happy that the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon is coming soon after the successful staging of the Tanganda half-marathon, which we felt was a preparation for the big marathon that is coming. So all the top runners for marathon will be in Victoria Falls.

"The preparations have gone on well with the Matabeleland North Athletics Board. We are expecting a very big turn out," said Tagara.

The event, which started in 2006, was last held physically in 2019, when it attracted a field of over 3 500 participants from more than 40 nationalities around the world, making it one of the biggest and anticipated events on the global running calendar.

With the event offering a number of races besides the marathon which is the main race, the NAAZ president said they are expecting more local athletes to be part of the proceedings this coming Sunday.

"Traditionally, the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon has been recreational, leisure and competitive categories, so we are expecting a lot of runners from Zimbabwe. Outside Zimbabwe, we have a lot of athletes who have been asking, from South Africa, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Botswana and Namibia, that will be gracing the occasion.

"We are happy that the athletes will be pushing for a good run. They will also be pushing a new route that is closer to Kazungula. We are hoping that this will be a good fast course for the athletes because the course is quite flat," said Tagara.

The race is now widely regarded as Africa's premier marathon because of its unique setting in the iconic Victoria Falls and because of the growing number of local and international runners.

This year's edition is expected to see an increased participation with 5 000 participants expected to take part.

Some of the seasoned runners that were part of the 2019 edition include Mike Fokorani, Tabitha Tsatsa, Chiyedza Chokore and Lyno Muchena.

The likes of Moses Tarakinyu, Ebel Chibanda, Isaac Mpofu, Olivia Chitate, Rudo Mhonderwa and Constance Nyasango competed in the half-marathon.

Tarakinyu, who has had a fruitful season so far, winning a number of half-marathons and 10km races, is expected to also compete in this year's edition. He won the Tanganda half-marathon on Sunday in Mutare.

Rising wheelchair racing female athlete Stellah Jongwe is also expected to be part of the proceedings in Victoria Falls on Sunday.