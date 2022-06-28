Zimbabwe: Chegutu Pirates Stun Simba Bhora

Sports Reporter

A 10-man Chegutu Pirates lived to their coach's promise as they managed to break title aspirants Simba Bhora's unbeaten home record when they recorded 1-0 win in a ZIFA Ruyamuro Northern Region Division One Soccer League match at Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva on Saturday.

Chegutu Pirates coach Richard Chunga had promised to give the Shamva-based side a good run for their money and they managed to break Simba Bhora's superb home form.

Pirates got their goal through veteran attacking midfielder Simba Domingo in the 51st minute to make sure they collected maximum points away from home and blew the championship race wide open.

Pirates stood resolute despite being locked outside the stadium when they wanted to have a warm-up before the game. And Simba Bhora's dirty tactics spurred Pirates on as they put up a polished performance despite ending the match one man short after Tafadzwa Jika was sent for an early shower in the second half. They were unlucky not to get a second goal after a strike from James Salima five minutes before the end of the match was ruled out for off-side by the referee. Chunga's side are now regarded as the giant-killers in the Northern Region Division One Soccer League championship race after they also inflicted log leaders Herentals Under-20 with their first loss of the season before holding Golden Eagles to a goalless draw the previous weekend.

"I think we are playing as a team and the boys made us proud on Saturday. It was a good revenge for us as they booted us out of the Axis Solutions Super Eight Trophy. I am confident we will finish the season on a high note and considering that we have managed to collect points from the so-called big teams.

Northern Region Division One Soccer

League Results

Commando Bullets 2, Pam United 2; Harare City Cubs 0, Golden Valley 0; golden Eagles 1, Black mambas 0; Simba Bhora 0, Chegutu Pirates 1; Karoi United 2, Come Again 1; Ngezi Under-19 0, Herentals 2; CUMA Academy 0 Chinhoi Stars 0; Banket United 1, Trojan Stars 0.