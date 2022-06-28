Zimbabwe: TM Pick 'N' Pay Celebrates Decade of Grown and Serving Community

This year, giant retailer TM Pick n Pay celebrates a decade since its first Pick n Pay store opened doors in Kamfinsa on the 19th of June 2012. Cementing the milestone, the group is set to open the 30th Pick n Pay branded store on the 30th of June, a testament of hard work, dedication, and commitment to the communities they operate in.

To honour the decade of growth and resilience, commemorations were held at the first store in Kamfinsa, Harare.

The store signifies the beginning of an ongoing journey that has brought success and continues to grow the business.

Pick n Pay has stores across the nation including Harare, Bulawayo, Chivhu, Chiredzi, Vic Falls, and Zvishavane. Their nationwide footprint has served many communities and impacted them positively.

Speaking at the event Mr. Malcolm Mycroft the Managing Director of TM Pick n Pay commended every component that contributes to the success of the business.

"We are celebrating our outstanding employees, suppliers and valued customers. Thank you for choosing TM Pick n Pay and placing your trust in us." He also went on to praise the great synergy between the Meikles Group and Pick n Pay South Africa which is the mother brand of TM Pick n Pay."

Even though the parent company is in South Africa, TM Pick n Pay proudly sources local home-grown produce and supplies, working with several local suppliers, and farmers at their retail outlets. The retail giant has also created local employment over the years which has enriched the nation economically and socially.

"The community has been receptive and their unwavering support keeps us going. We strive to give them more and continue supporting the communities we operate in as we firmly believe doing good in our communities is good for the business." said Mr. Malcolm Mycroft.

Most recently TM Pick n Pay ran a successful Stationery Drive which saw the donation of over ZWL 2 million worth of stationery (books, pens, pencils, and rulers) to 14 schools across the nation, which will benefit over 5000 learners.

Over the years TM Pick n Pay has worked with numerous non-governmental organizations (NGOs) locally as a part of their corporate social responsibility to meaningfully contribute and support the needy. Some of their CSR initiatives include their annual Blanket Drive, Food Drive , Christmas Box for Charity and Christmas Wish.