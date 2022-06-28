Zimbabwe: Machete Gang Jailed 18 Years for 9 Cases of Robbery, Damage to Property

A machete gang which had been terrorising Gweru residents has been slapped with an effective 18-year jail term.

Four of the five-member gang were arrested on June 18, 2022, for robbery and unlawful entry in Mkoba and Woodlands high density suburbs, according to Midlands Provincial police spokesperson, Emmanuel Mahoko.

The quartet of Tafara Mabika(23) Blessing Chikomba (22), Joseph Moyo (22) and Dither Chigondo (26), all from Gweru, will be in court on July 7 to answer to rape charges.

"They were tried for 10 crimes and 1 count of rape is yet to be tried in court," said Mahoko.

He added that the suspects allegedly specialized in robberies, unlawful entry into premises and theft armed with machetes and knives.

"They were convicted on seven cases of robbery, two cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft and one case of malicious damage to property. They appeared before Gweru magistrate, Mabwe, who, after a full trial, sentenced three of them to effective 18 years each," he said.

Chigondo was acquitted of theft charges.