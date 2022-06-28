Nigeria: Atiku's Nigeria's Best VP Ever, Support Group Tells Obasanjo

28 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

THE choice of Atiku Abubakar as vice president in 1999 was a blessing to Nigeria, and not a mistake, the Atiku Support Organisation has said, in response to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

At the weekend, Obasanjo stated at a function with youths in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, that one of his mistakes in life was his choice of number two man, during the 1999 presidential elections.

Disagreeing with Obasanjo, Dr. Victor Moses, National Publicity Secretary of the group, said: "We wish to state without mincing words that former president Olusegun Obasanjo was the best president we've ever had as a nation, since 1999. Similarly and without equivocation, Atiku Abubakar, the Waziri Adamawa, was, without a modicum of doubt, the best vice president Nigeria ever had, since independence.

"Obasanjo may recall that Nigeria, under Atiku Abubakar as the head of the economic council, experienced its best economic growth in history.

"As of 1998, Nigeria's economy was in the red, growing at 2.5 per cent. With Atiku on the economic council's driving seat, the economy experienced successive growth for eight years in a row and peaked at 15.33 per cent in 2002, the best in Nigeria since 1969.

"GDP per capita annual growth rose from $498 to an impressive peak level of $1,883 in 2007. Inflation was reduced from 10 per cent in 1998 to 5.39 per cent in 2007. Nigeria's trade balance significantly increased from negative $1.63 billion to an impressive $38.88 billion in 2006."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X