Nigeria, 7 Others Top On High Airport Charges, Taxes

28 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Prince Okafor

Nigeria along with Liberia and six other countries have been listed among the African countries with highest airport taxes and charges.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) disclosed that these airport taxes were too high, despite not meeting up with services standard required for airports that place such charges in some European countries.

Other countries, according to IATA, include Guinea Bissau, Senegal, Bangui, Sierra Leone, the Republic of Congo, and Niger.

Speaking at the 78th IATA Annual General Meeting, AGM, in Doha, IATA Director General, Willie Walsh stated that "The nightmare is becoming reality" and called on governments to show "a backbone" to resist airport requests to increase their fees.

"Many airports were addicted to a spend big and cream it off the customer' mentality.

"IATA, therefore, opposes a 'light touch' regulation proposal by airports, and we categorically reject their characterisation of aeronautical revenue as insignificant", Walsh added.

Reacting to the development on the sidelines of the AGM, Airports Council International (ACI)'s World Director-General, Luis Felipe de Oliveira rebuffed the claims, saying the comments do not reflect current market and economic realities at airports.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X