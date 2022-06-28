Nigeria, 7 Others Top On High Airport Charges, Taxes

Nigeria along with Liberia and six other countries have been listed among the African countries with highest airport taxes and charges.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) disclosed that these airport taxes were too high, despite not meeting up with services standard required for airports that place such charges in some European countries.

Other countries, according to IATA, include Guinea Bissau, Senegal, Bangui, Sierra Leone, the Republic of Congo, and Niger.

Speaking at the 78th IATA Annual General Meeting, AGM, in Doha, IATA Director General, Willie Walsh stated that "The nightmare is becoming reality" and called on governments to show "a backbone" to resist airport requests to increase their fees.

"Many airports were addicted to a spend big and cream it off the customer' mentality.

"IATA, therefore, opposes a 'light touch' regulation proposal by airports, and we categorically reject their characterisation of aeronautical revenue as insignificant", Walsh added.

Reacting to the development on the sidelines of the AGM, Airports Council International (ACI)'s World Director-General, Luis Felipe de Oliveira rebuffed the claims, saying the comments do not reflect current market and economic realities at airports.