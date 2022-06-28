Nigeria: Experts, Security Agencies Suggest Ways to Implement Anti-Torture Law

The experts had lamented the low awareness about the anti-torture law among lawyers, judges, magistrates, and law enforcement agencies, a situation, they said, contributes to the rising incidence of torture in the country.

Experts from local and international organisations as well as heads of relevant government bodies have suggested ways to ensure an effective implementation of Nigeria'santi-torture law.

The recommendations are contained in a seven-point resolution issued on Monday following the experts' deliberations at a two-day meeting on how to devise strategies for the enforcement of the Anti-Torture Act (ATA) 2017.

The two-day meeting of the experts, including representatives of the Federal Ministry of Justice and some law enforcement agencies including the police, was held between June 21 and 22.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the meeting was organised by the British Council's Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) in collaboration with Lawyers without borders France in Abuja.

Participants at the meeting lamented the low awareness about the anti-torture law among lawyers, judges, magistrates, and law enforcement agencies, a situation, they said, contributes to the rising incidence of torture in the country.

They also evaluated the mandate of the National Committee Against Torture (NCAT) and developed a workplan to reinforce anti-torture measures at the meeting.

Recommendations

The Director of Lawyers without borders France, Angela Uzoma-Iwuchukwu, presented the resolutions of the meeting on Monday at a press conference organised to mark the 2022 International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.

They include a call on the government and its agencies to "take measures to educate the public about anti-torture measures, strengthen internal mechanisms of security agencies, review the NCAT and institute criminal actions against perpetrators."

"It is necessary that the Federal Ministry of Justice, the Nigerian Police Force and other Security agencies institute or strengthen internal mechanisms for holding law enforcement or security operatives accountable for acts of torture," part of the recommendations also read.

The experts also called for the amendment of the Anti-Torture Act by adding provisions that define the powers of the National Committee Against Torture, review of the committee's membership to accommodate those who can provide new ideas and energy.

"The NCAT lacks statutory backing and resources to implement its mandate. These need to be addressed through legislative amendment to the ATA or by inserting provisions in the awaited Attorney-General's implementation rules and regulations that define the powers of the NCAT," the resolution document added.

It called for justice for the victims of torture through adequate reparation or compensation and rehabilitation, accountability for the perpetrators, and reassurance to taxpayers on enforcement and respect of rule of law.

Poor funding

Speaking at the press conference, the chairman of the NCAT, Sani Ameh, commended the efforts of RoLAC, Lawyers without borders France and other stakeholders who participated in the consultation.

He bemoaned how lack of funding, publicity and resources has hampered the implementation of his mandate.

"The committee has no funding to even call a general meeting or make quarterly reports to the United Nation. Sometimes I use my own money to do these things," he said.

Other participants at the press conference include the representatives of the National Human Rights Commission, Access to Justice, and Amnesty International.