Nigeria: Wike Promised, Delivered Best Law School Campus On Record Time - Govt

THE Federal Government, yesterday, described Governor Nyesom Wike as a true promise keeper for matching words with action on delivering the Dr. Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt, Rivers State as the best ever, on record time.

At a gathering where Wike handed over more land title documents and hint on completion of the Law School Campus project to the authorities, Chairman, Council of Legal Education, Chief Emeka Ngige, noted that Wike promised to deliver on the audacious promise a month before the deadline.

Governor Wike on the occasion re-emphasised that the Dr. Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt has been delivered to be self-sustaining.

Ngige, following the latest project inspection and receipt of the further titled documents said: "July 21, 2021, when we came for foundation laying, His Excellency promised this project will be delivered in one-year. Behold, today is June 27, 2022, not up to July yet and he had delivered.

"Recall that when we were doing the ground breaking ceremony, His Excellency promised that every month he will give this campus N10 million for four years, and will be given in advance, that is about N480 million to run this institution.

"When I learnt that he had acquired adjoining property, houses, shopping malls and other business facilities for the Law School to rent out to raise revenue to run this institution. I can tell you it is unparalleled."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Self-sustaining campus

A fulfilled Wike on the occasion, said: "We are using this opportunity to present Certificate of Occupancy of the property acquired and paid for by the Rivers State Government for the Nigerian Law School, Dr. Nabo Graham Douglas, Port Harcourt Campus to you (Chairman).

"We are giving the property to you for the purposes of making some revenue to run this campus. Whatever revenue derived is to be utilised for this campus alone.

"Soon, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice and Director-General will meet to prepare a Memorandum of Understanding. It will ensure that you won't take revenue from here to subsidise for other campuses. Any money you make here, put it here in this campus."

Wike conducted Ngige with Director-General of Nigeria Law School, Prof. Isa Chiroma, SAN, and other dignitaries round structures within the Law Campus that are completed and ready for formal handover.

He said with construction work on all the structures in the campus now completed, the state government awaits the Council of Legal Education to choose a date when they desire the campus be formally handed over to them.