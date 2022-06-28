Nigeria: Again, Chacha Eke Announces She's Quitting Her Marriage

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani has come out again to announce that she's quitting her marriage with Austin Faani.

The mother of four who shared a post on her Instagram page early Tuesday morning stated that she doesn't want to "die" or go inexplicably "missing" while living in her paradise.

Chacha further apologized for "living a lie these past years" while confirming random speculations that there has been trouble in her "perceived paradise".

Recall that some years back, Chacha took to social media to share a video announcing the end of her marriage to her movie director husband.

The actress later shared another video from a hospital bed disclosing that she has been diagnosed of having "Bipolar disorder" while debunking allegations that her marriage ended due to domestic violence.

However, in this recent update, Chacha stated that Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow.

She wrote,

LEAVE NOW ALIVE OR LEAVE AS A CORPSE ⚰️

"Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow.

"I don't want to "die" or go inexplicably "missing".

"I sincerely and publicly apologize for living a lie these past years. True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my "perceived paradise".

"For the 2nd time in 2years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors and my parents.

"If push comes to shove & suddenly i am incommunicado; my lawyers, the welfare department and the Nigerian police force have my testimonials in recorded video clips/statements set for public release on all social media apps and national newspapers."